Attempted murder in fight over woman

By Whinsley Masara

A 26-year-old-man from Fort Rixon is battling for life in hospital after he was stabbed twice in a wrangle over a woman.

Mr Ndodana Nyathi of TelOne Compound, Shangani Business Centre was stabbed once in the chest and once on the left shoulder with an unidentified object by Mackenzie Manyathela (30) of Mgigwa village, under Chief Khayisa Ndiweni, Ntabazinduna.

Sources said the two had a misunderstanding over a woman whom they had both proposed love to.

The suspect was arrested and the injured was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he is admitted to the intensive care unit.

The incident occurred last Wednesday at around 11PM.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident.

“We are investigating a case of attempted murder of a man who stabbed a rival suitor during a misunderstanding. The two were on their way to their homes from Shangani Business Centre when the fight started,” he said.

Insp Ndebele said the suspect stabbed Mr Nyathi twice.

“The injured man was unconscious for quite some time but later regained consciousness and crawled to the nearest home where he sought help.

“The matter was reported to the police and they hunted down the suspect and arrested him,” he said.

Insp Ndebele warned members of the public against violence.

“We warn members of the public to desist from violence. Some matters just need talking rather than fighting. We encourage people to engage third parties when in disputes instead of fighting”. The Chronicle