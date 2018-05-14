DeMbare on the rise

By Ricky Zililo

Bulawayo Chiefs 0 – 1 Dynamos

A first-half strike by Quality Kangadzi powered beleaguered Harare giants Dynamos to their third victory of the season to climb four places up the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table to eighth.

The stocky forward finished with ease a quick counterattack in the 34th minute, to give new DeMbare coach Biggie Zuze a winning start after taking over from Lloyd Mutasa, who was fired last week following a string of poor results.

Bulawayo Chiefs paid dearly for failing to turn superior ball possession into goals as Dynamos launched a swift counterattack to grab the three points. It took exactly 13 seconds for the ball to hit the back of the net from the time it was released by goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga.

Chiefs had gone on the attack and when Mateyaunga caught the ball, he rolled it to central defender Marshal Machazane, who released Blessing Moyo and the defensive midfielder sent in a long pass to left-winger Manuel Mandiranga, who sent in a pin-point pass to Kangadzi to finish with an easy tap-in.

The goal took off the sting from Chiefs’ players, who had been enjoying superior ball possession. DeMbare players began to play with purpose after the goal, with Moyo dictating pace in midfield.

Earlier on, Dynamos had forced Chiefs to resort to long-range attempts after good build-ups. Chiefs’ Gracious Muleya watched his 12th minute effort agonisingly missing the target.

In the 24th minute, Dynamos central midfielder Marvelous Mukumba breached Chiefs’ defence but hurriedly shot over the bar with keeper Kelvin Nyoni to beat. Mukumba should have taken at least two steps as Chiefs’ central defenders Last Sithole and Polite Moyo were out of position.

Five minutes later, Nyoni pulled a brilliant save, tipping over the bar a Moyo attempt from a free kick.

DeMbare then scored in the 34th minute and held on up to the end.

The second half saw Chiefs regaining control of the game, with the introduction of attacking midfielder Arthur Musiyiwa for injured striker Kundishora Chakanyuka in the 47th minute.

They ripped Dynamos’ midfield, but failed to breach the rearguard marshalled by Machazane and Godfrey Mukambi.

Musiyiwa should have equalised for Chiefs in the 52nd minute after being presented with a golden opportunity inside the box by Moses Majika, but he miscued.

Gift Saunyama was unlucky not to increase Dynamos’ advantage with a 75th minute header that crashed against the crossbar.

Dynamos’ coach Zuze was happy with the result and hoped the victory is the beginning of better fortunes for Dynamos, who are 17 points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“We knew that Bulawayo Chiefs have been doing very well and our game plan was to manage them; force them not to play their game. They are dangerous from the left side, so we closed that avenue. The goal we scored we knew that if we play the ball behind their defence we’ve got speed and we got it,” said Zuze.

“We’ve been playing well, creating chances in matches we’ve played, but it’s the result that wasn’t coming. If we stick to our basics after today, we have a foundation for a way forward. There’s still a lot of work to do and it’s the beginning. We have to keep our heads down and move forward. The morale and confidence going to the FC Platinum game is good for us,” he said.

Chiefs’ coach Garthly Chipuka said: “We normally play the traditional 4-4-2, but because of injuries we had to change formations and that is why we had Majika, who normally plays on the left, leading the frontline. Injuries really affected us. The quick transitions, which are our trademark, were not there. We will have to hunt for a striker when the mid-season window opens.”

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: Kelvin Nyoni, Malvin Mkolo, Shadreck Nyahwa, Polite Moyo, Last Sithole, Takunda Muzuva, Brighton Manhire (Clement Makamba, 64th minute), Gracious Muleya (Lucky Ndlela, 85th minute), Perfect Chikwende, Kundishora Chakanyuka (Arthur Musiyiwa, 47th minute), Moses Majika

Dynamos: Tonderai Mateyaunga, Peace Makaha, Jimmy Tigere, Marshal Machazane, Godfrey Mukambi, Blessing Moyo, Marvelous Mukumba, Manuel Mandiranga, Kudzanai Dhemere (Gift Saunyama, 63rd minute), Quality Kangadzi (Phakamani Dube, 86th minute), Kudakwashe kumwala (Tawanda Macheke, 63rd minute)

Results

Saturday: FC Platinum 0-0 Triangle United, ZPC Kariba 1-1 Mutare City Rovers, Yadah FC 0-0 Highlanders, Bulawayo City 2-0 Shabanie Mine, Harare City 1-0 Nichrut

Yesterday: Caps United 1-2 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Chapungu 0-0 Chicken Inn, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Dynamos, Black Rhinos 0-0 Herentals The Chronicle