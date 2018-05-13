By Mehluli Sibanda

Dynamos begin life under the mentorship of Biggie Zuze when they take on Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

The Glamour Boys relieved Lloyd Mutasa of his duties during the course of last week with the former DeMbare attacking midfielder now technical director at the club. It followed a string of poor results with the former champions having picked up just two wins in 10 matches. Mutasa was shown the exit door after a 2-1 defeat to Harare City at Rufaro Stadium last Sunday.

Another Dynamos son Zuze is now at the helm with the Glamour Boys looking to start life under him with a win against Amakhosi Amahle.

With the way Chiefs have played so far this season, Dynamos cannot expect them to give in that easily. The Garthly Chipuka-coached Chiefs have picked up two wins so far this season, these being over the Midlands duo of Chapungu and FC Platinum.