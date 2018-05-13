    It is no doubt that the triumph over defending champions FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium is the biggest win for Chiefs so far and they will look to claim another big scalp by beating Dynamos.

    Just like Dynamos, Chiefs were beaten 2-1 by Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium last Sunday which means both teams are looking to bounce back.

    This is the second visit to Bulawayo for Dynamos who were in the city on the opening weekend of the PSL in March. DeMbare lost 1-0 to Chicken Inn on that occasion, another reason why they will be out for a win this afternoon.

    The biggest match of the weekend is at the National Sports Stadium where Caps United face yet to be beaten Ngezi Platinum Stars. Fans across the country will be able to witness this top clash as it becomes the first to be televised this season by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation following a deal between the state broadcaster and the PSL. Chapungu take on Chicken Inn at Ascot while Black Rhinos clash with Herentals at Rufaro.

    Fixtures

    Today: Caps United v Ngezi Platinum Stars(NSS), Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Herentals (Rufaro) The Sunday Mail