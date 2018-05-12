‘It would be great if Bosso can loan us Soweto with all its regular people and songs’

By Eddie Chikamhi

New boys Bulawayo Chiefs have turned to Highlanders fans to come and fill up Barbourfields tomorrow and help them beat their bitter rivals Dynamos in a Castle Lager Premiership battle.

The newboys have launched a social media campaign asking for the Bosso fans to come and cheer them as they take on “this Goliath”.

Bosso travel to Harare for a date against Yadah Stars at the National Sports Stadium today.

“Our dear fans. We have decided to take our game with @dynamos2018 to BF for the comfort of our guests to fill up Mpilo end.

“It would be great if @Highlandersfczw can loan us Soweto with all its regular people and songs, including the guy that sits at the top,” read the tweet.

Chiefs take on a DeMbare side that got rid of their coach Lloyd Mutasa and replaced him with his assistant Biggie Zuze on an interim basis this week.

The hosts made life difficult for Caps United in a 2-2 draw early in the campaign and exactly three weeks ago they handed champions FC Platinum their first defeat in a match that ended 2-0 at Luveve.

Chiefs technical analyst, Thulani Sibanda, yesterday said they were not leaving anything to chance ahead of their first meeting with the Glamour Boys.

“We are not worried by the problems at Dynamos. Every team has got its own problems. We also have our own, so we shouldn’t be focusing our energies on the opponents.

“Our target from the onset is to play football to the best ofour abilities and to develop our players. If you look at our squad we have a number of youngsters who still have a long way to go with their careers and it’s our role to provide that platform and guidance.

“So we are preparing for this game the same way we have done with the other games we have played this season.

“We promise our supporters that we will entertain them on Sunday. But with football you never know what happens in those 90 minutes.

“We can only promise what we have control over, which is good performance. It’s a fact we are still learning the ropes,” said Sibanda.

Bulawayo Chiefs have so far won two matches, lost three, drawn five and have 11 points in the bag, two better than Dynamos at this stage of the campaign.

Their captain Kundishora Chakanyuka, Gracious Chakanyuka and Moses Majika have been key in the campaign. But since the big win against FC Platinum, Chiefs have hit a bad patch.

They have not won a match in their last three outings after drawing against Black Rhinos and Herentals before losing 0-2 away to Triangle last Sunday.

DeMbare maintain they are comfortable at Barbourfields.

“As a team, I think one of the major shortcomings was that our conversion rate was not good enough,” said Zuze.

“You can see even in the last game against Harare City we created more chances than our opponents but look at the result.

“We have been working a lot on our finishing and I think we should improve in that aspect.”

DeMbare have been hit by injuries to defenders James Marufu and vice-captain Obey Mwerahari.

Troubled captain Ocean Mushure is still unavailable.

“We have got enough arsenal at our disposal. We still have Marshy (Machazane), he can lead the youngsters,” said Zuze. The Chronicle