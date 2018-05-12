Dynamos refute Gumbo claims

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Ailing Harare giants Dynamos have refuted social and mainstream media reports that they are in talks with respected and multinational championship winning coach Rahman Gumbo.

Gumbo, a Highlanders legend, is with Zifa Southern Region Division One outfit Makomo where it is believed his package is way above most of the coaches in the Premier League outfits in the country.

He is also an assistant coach to Warriors gaffer Sunday Chidzambwa, himself a Dynamos legend in his own right.

The Harare giants have had a bad start to their campaign and find themselves among the firm relegation candidates heading into game number 11, having won just two games and lost five.

Their turbulent start has seen the leadership deciding to part ways with Lloyd Mutasa whom they have demoted in disguise while former assistant coach Biggie Zuze was given a temporary mandate to guide the club.

Sources close to The Glamour boys have however said talks are underway with Gumbo to bring him over as some in the leadership of the club don’t have trust in Zuze steering their ship to safety.

Long serving Dynamos chairman, who wants his title to be club president, Kenny Mubaiwa, is a known Gumbo admirer.

“Gumbo’s name has been discussed in the DeMbare boardroom and sooner than later he might take over the leadership of the dressing room unless ofcourse Zuze manages to post positive results,” said a source.

Dynamos secretary Webster Marecherera, however, played down the talk.

“There is nothing like that,” he said briefly.

This is not the first time that Gumbo has been linked with the Harare giants after his name was again brought up when history making Callisto Pasuwa threw in the towel after guiding the club to four consecutive league titles.

The club appointed Pasuwa’s assistant Tonderayi Ndiraya on an acting capacity before eventually bringing on board the controversial Portuguese national Paulo Jorge Silva in 2016. The Chronicle