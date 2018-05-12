Brian Sibalo, Freedom Sengwayo remembered

By Michael Magoronga

Gospel artistes recently converged at the Zimbabwe College of Music in Harare where they held a gospel concert in honour of the late gospel music gurus Brian Sibalo and Freedom Sengwayo.

Sibalo and Sengwayo, who were both members of the Apostolic Faith Church commonly known as Ivangeli/Vhangeri, were arguably the pioneers of gospel music in Zimbabwe together with Baba Mechanic Manyeruke.

Sibalo died in 1997 while Sengwayo, whose father Reverend Morgan Sengwayo founded the church in Bulawayo’s Pelandaba suburb in 1955, passed on in 1998. Freedom was a renowned musician famed for the popular anti-apartheid hit song Thula Sizwe, which he composed in the early 70s.

It was through the likes of both Brian and Freedom that gospel music, which was hitherto confined to churches, was brought to the mainstream music arena.

The organiser of the show, Providence Mugayi said the two late artists deserved the honour as they were pioneers of gospel music in the country.

“We don’t want the legacy of these two artists to die a natural death hence we came up with a concept whereby we remember them as we played most of their tracks during the show,” said Mugayi.

“These were two great musicians and this was our way of honouring them. The show was really a success and we appreciate those who managed to attend.”

Mugayi said plans were underway to make the show an annual event.

“We started the commemorations last year, but obviously this year it was bigger and better. Next year, we even want a bigger event as we remember the greatest gospel artists,” said Mugayi.

“We might even hold two shows within a year if possible, but first we want to make sure we slot in something at least once on the calendar.”

Daniel Sibalo and Missiondom Sengwayo, siblings of the two gospel gurus headlined the show.

“We roped in Daniel who did his brother’s tracks and Missiondom who did Freedom’s songs also. Unfortunately Seldom, sister to Freedom who is based in Polokwane, South Africa could not make it to the show,” said Mugayi.

Other artistes who showcased included ZRP Police Band vocalist-cum-guitarist George Nemuru Dube, Rosely Makamure, Milton Mukofera, Justin Makomva and the Manyame Brothers Band featuring Mordecai and Otaniel who at one time were members of both Brian and Freedom’s musical bands. Hannah Mapepeta was the guest artist.

“Daniel and Missiondom are actually doing great in their own right as they are making sure their brothers’ music doesn’t die. They have recorded albums whose music reminds us of the two great heroes,” he said.

Daniel has so far released three albums while Missiondom has recorded two. The Chronicle