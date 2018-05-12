Antipas finds Chipezeze replacement

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Chicken Inn’s two-time championship-winning gaffer Joey “Mafero” Antipas says he has already found a replacement for South African Premiership soccer-bound goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year signed a three-year contract with Baroka and will join his new teammates ahead of the start of the 2018-2019 Premiership season.

The club had already opened negotiations with Ngezi Platinum for the services of one of their three goalkeepers — Nelson Chadya, Tatenda Munditi and Donovan Bernard.

However, the two-time championship-winning coach is looking at giving a chance to either 26-year-old Pride Zendera or 21-year-old Wandile Ndlovu in the upcoming matches.

Antipas said he is not losing sleep ahead of Chipezeze’s departure and against Chapungu tomorrow, he will give his number two — Zendera — a chance in the absence of suspended Chipezeze.

“You never know with football, anything can happen, but we are not looking at bringing anyone to the team to cover for Elvis.

“Elvis is a top goalkeeper that is why he will be joining the South African league, but with Pride I think we have a top goalkeeper I am confident can do well in the league.

“Elvis will not be available for the game against Chapungu and we will give other goalkeepers a chance to play in that game.

“Chapungu is a good team and it is always difficult to play against them in Gweru, but we hope to keep our momentum.

“Now they have a new coach and generally when the new coach starts work that team will be difficult to beat, players want to prove themselves to the coach and the system the team has been playing might change,” said Antipas.

Chapungu boast of an impressive home run against Chicken Inn with three wins and one loss at Ascot.

New boss Rodwell Dhlakama will be hoping to maintain that good run against the Gamecocks and quickly charm the home fans. The Herald