SOS for Makonde Hospital

By Conrad Mupesa

Residents in Mhangura have launched a massive drive to help stabilise operations at the Makonde Christian Hospital. The 120-bed institution, the only referral hospital in Mhangura, is failing to raise enough funds to cater for in-ward patients.

The hospital has also been afflicted by severe food shortages among other challenges.

Speaking during a meeting with stakeholders, the hospital administrator, Mr Tauzeni Kadungure, said schools, churches and local leaders had so far pledged to engage in various activities to help raise funds to improve the situation at the hospital.

“The church has promised to engage in fund-raising activities aimed at raising money for the day- to-day operations of the hospital,” he said.

“They will also hold a hospital day on the 6th of July at this institution where drama, music and modelling competitions will be held.”

He said food will also be sold to people at the event as another way of raising funds and all participants will be required to pay a fee.

“Our board chairperson, Mr Masango, has also pledged to donate a beast, chickens and some groceries towards the day.”

Local chiefs’ representative Mr Peter Shumbayaonda, representing Chief Nematombo for Mhangura community, said the traditional leaders would also engage villages for maize donations.

“We will approach all the village heads within the vicinity of Makonde Hospital for assistance, and we are looking forward to receiving maize from these villages since it is the most easily accessible commodity there,” he said. “

He said they were expecting at least 10 tonnes of maize from the villagers.

Mr Masango has been providing meat, cooking oil and the doctors’ incentive amongst other items to help keep the hospital afloat.

Mhangura National Assembly member Dr Douglas Mombeshora has also been providing firewood to the institution.

The hospital is currently waiting to receive its allocation from the Result Based Funding Initiative, which came into effect in January this year.

It also received a second-hand X-ray machine from Chidamoyo Hospital although the machine is yet to be installed.

On the hospital’s priority list are a scanning machine, incubators, ambulance and a laundry machine.

Hospital authorities also seek to refurbish the maternity ward.

The Makonde Christian Hospital is, however, owed thousands of dollars by defaulting patients and authorities have since engaged the police to help recover the money. The Herald