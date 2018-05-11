SA’s Destruction Boys jet in today

“Omunye” hitmakers, Destruction Boys, are expected in the country this afternoon for their show at Club 1+1 at Longcheng Plaza tonight.

The South African duo has promised a good show and organisers are ready to host them for a potentially-exciting show for young people. The hit “Omunye” is popular with young people and has become a common song at most social celebratory events.

It is likely to light up the night at Club 1+1, which has become an active live performance platform for many artistes.

Spokesperson of the club DJ Simmz said they will have a special local guest artiste to add flavour to the show.

He said Destruction Boys will arrive this afternoon and be received by various artistes and fans. Artistes that will share the stage with Destruction Boys include Iroq, Selecta Base, Tats, Fujee, Thando and Sachie.

“We have put in place a good programme for the event. We want to do the best at the show and we will have a surprise local act to spice up the show. A number of local artistes and fans will welcome Destruction Boys when they arrive. Tickets are selling well and we are expecting a full house. We want ‘Omunye’ be the anthem of the night in Harare,” said Simmz.

The Durban-based duo of Thobani “Que” Mgobhozi and Zipho “Goldmax” Mthembu has taken the region by storm with their hit and their performance in Harare will give their followers a chance to feel their vibes live. The Herald