Redcliff residents resort to buying water

By Freedom Mupanedemo

Redcliff residents are now resorting to buying water from fellow residents with boreholes after water problems in the town have reached critical levels.

Redcliff gets its water from Kwekwe City Council, which of late has been rationing its water supplies to the town, citing lack of commitment by the latter to honour its water bill, which has ballooned to $2 million.

Redcliff residents have been highly reliant on borehole water, but borehole owners are now reportedly locking their boreholes due to the shrinking water table.

Residents who spoke to The Herald yesterday said the water situation in the town was so dire that they now have to queue for water at homes that had boreholes.

“The situation is now dire in Redcliff. The challenge is that with the setting in of winter, the water table has gone down and most boreholes in the town no longer pump enough water.

“They only pump very little, which at times is not even enough for the owners themselves,” said Mr Kainos Manyemwe

Another resident, Mrs Melody Jani said they now have to buy water, but still they have to make a booking with the borehole owners.

She said they get water through their taps once a week.

“We are buying water from our neighbours with boreholes, but you have to book for the water first.

“The situation is so bad,” she said.

Mrs Lillian Nkomo, who owns a borehole said they now lock their boreholes due to low pumping capacity.

“If we leave them unlocked, neighbours will come and fetch water and leave the borehole dry.

“We are almost in winter and many boreholes here are running low, so if we allow everyone to come and take water, we will be left with no water ourselves,” she said.

Redcliff Mayor Mr Fed Kapuya said the local authority was working on a long-term plan to address the water situation.

“We have engaged partners with the view of having our own water treatment plant as opposed to relying on Kwekwe City.

“We have also considered sorting the old water pipe from Kwekwe, which now has many leaks, but we have no funds at the moment,” he said. The Herald