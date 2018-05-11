Police dogs sniff out shop robber

By Nqobile Tshili

A man from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly breaking into and stealing from a supermarket in the same suburb.Police sniffer dogs, also known as the canine unit, tracked Marvelous Sibanda leading to his arrest a few hours after the break in at Thubelihle Supermarket at Coolland Business Centre on Tuesday.

Sibanda allegedly broke into the shop between 3AM and 4AM with his arrest occurring later in the same morning.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident saying swift reaction from law enforcement agents led to his arrest.

She said arresting officers were assisted by the police canine unit to track down the suspect.

“Police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Nkulumane suburb who allegedly broke into a supermarket in the same suburb and stole groceries. The suspected thief was arrested a few hours after he committed the crime,” Insp Simango said.

She said police who were patrolling the suburb learnt about the crime after a resident screamed “thief, thief” but Sibanda outpaced them.The patrol officers reacted by reporting the matter at Nkulumane Police Station where Criminal Investigation Department and canine unit officers were deployed to the scene.

Insp Simango said they also informed the shop’s owner, Mr Daniel Nkomo and upon his arrival, he discovered that some groceries had been stolen.

He said the deployment of police dogs led to the arrest of the suspect.

“The police dogs tracked the accused to his residential home where the stolen groceries had been stashed. The police also arrested the suspect as dogs started barking at him pointing to suspicion that he was the thief,” said Insp Simango.

She said the suspect would soon appear in court after police conclude their investigations.

Insp Simango urged the business community to reinforce security at their premises to dissuade thieves from breaking in.

The country’s police dogs are highly trained and this was shown during the country’s 38th Independence commemorations at the National Sports Stadium.

During the police displays, one of their dogs drove a pick-up truck much to the amazement of scores of people who were following the proceedings. The Chronicle