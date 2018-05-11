Mutare City in hot soup

Bottom club Mutare City have been summoned by the Premier Soccer League to face the music for violent conduct towards match officials and vandalism of property by their officials when they hosted champions FC Platinum at Vengere last month.

The club’s officials are accused of fomenting the chaos in the home match which ended in a 1-0 defeat on April 28.

The club has already been fined $2 000 for the pitch invasion.

Their skipper Themba Ndlovu, who was expelled in the match, is also facing disciplinary measures for using abusive language towards the referees.

According to a statement released by the PSL yesterday, the disciplinary proceedings will take place next Tuesday at the PSL offices in the capital.

“The club is being charged for breaching Order 31 of the PSL Rules and Regulation which states that it is an act of misconduct on the part of the club where; 31.1.15 it fails to protect match officials against acts, attempted acts of violence or any other form of abuse before, during or after a match,”read part of the statement. The Herald