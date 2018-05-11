CAPS forge united front

By Tadious Manyepo

CAPS United have been forging a united front this week ahead of their battle against Ngezi Platinum Stars in Harare on Sunday with a number of the Green Machine’s legends rallying behind their team to stop the leaders.

The two sides clash at the National Sports Stadium and former CAPS United striker Alois Bunjira has been helping out coach Lloyd Chitembwe in trying to sharpen the club’s strike force.

Bunjira believes it’s only a matter of time before the Green Machine forwards begin to fire on all cylinders.

“We have a balanced group of forwards, we have those who have great technique like Denver (Mukamba) and even Wisdom (Mutasa) and Simba Sithole,’’ said Bunjira.

“And we have those who have the natural finishing instincts and we have been telling them that they should believe in themselves and goals will come.

“This is a very big game and we should be seen, as a family, to be pulling in one direction.’’

Chitembwe believes his men are in the right direction.

“We have to start winning games consistently. We know what we want and we know how to achieve what we want.

“I have this funny feeling that our finish to the season will be as sensational as Ngezi Platinum Stars’ start to the season,’’ he said.

“It’s not really about what happened last year. Football is dynamic. You don’t relive the past, football is always about the current situation.

“When you look at the team, you see that the boys have the zeal and the hunger that I always want to see players exhibiting. It’s things like that which gives you the belief when going into a match of this magnitude.

“I am a football coach and a football coach’s responsibilities do not necessarily include dwelling much on what has happened in the past. We are in a good situation. We are trying to work on our offensive aspects of the game. We are trying to perfect that. We are yet to get to the halfway line of the marathon. I am happy with what we have done so far this season. We just want to make sure we continue to collect points.

“Look, we are CAPS United, we are not like these other teams, we know how to win games. There is no better time to play Ngezi Platinum Stars like now when they have not lost any game.’’

Ngezi Platinum Stars captain Liberty Chakoroma has challenged his teammates to finally find a way to beat the Green Machine.

“CAPS United are a big team with good players. They have the capacity to win the league title and I actually tip them as one of the title favourites,” said Chakoroma.

“They have a good coach in Lloyd Chitembwe. We have a bad record against them. They are the only club which we have failed to beat in the league. But there has always been a first time.

“We should beat them this Sunday. I am urging my teammates not to dwell much on the records. We should just play our normal game and try to pick maximum points.

“We have some good players in our ranks.’’ The Herald