Twitter turns Cyril Ramaphosa’s “shut up” diss into a song

By Lily Rose | ALL4WOMEN |

President Cyril Ramaphosa lost his temper in parliament this week and the moment has been turned into a hilarious anthem. Ramaphosa told Democratic Alliance MP John Steenhuisen to “shut up” after being interrupted several times.

The incident happened during a question and answer session on Tuesday.

“Shut up you Steenhuisen and listen… I want you to shut up, I really do want you to shut up,” the president said.

The opposition was less than impressed with Ramaphosa’s remarks, but social media users were amused

Several people took to Twitter to turn his comments into what could be SA’s next big hit single.

Ramaphosa is not the only politician to have had his words turned into a song

EFF leader Julius Malema caused a stir in parliament in August last year when he refused to address Jacob Zuma by his name.

He referred to him as “uBaba ka Duduzane” ‘the father of Duduzane’. Duduzane is Zuma’s son, who came under fire for his close relationship with the Guptas.

“We must at all times respect the wish of the people and that’s why we are here to make it very clear that ours today is not against the ANC, but against the father of Duduzane,” Malema said during a vote of no confident against Zuma.

His comments were turned into a gqom song that became a national hit.