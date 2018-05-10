Transit Crew guitarist Zindi dies

By Vongai Mbara

After a lengthy struggle with prostate cancer, Transit Crew lead guitarist Nicholas Samaita Zindi died on Tuesday at his home in Hopely. He was 66.

Transit Crew manager Tavonga Mafundikwa said the group was devastated as they thought Samaita would get better and join them back on stage.

“Sometime last year we took a break as a band and when we resumed, Samaita could not join us because of his cancer battle. We reserved his place because we always thought that he would recover and we would perform together again, but unfortunately God had other plans. We have lost one of the best lead guitarist in the nation,” said Mafundikwa.

He added that Samaita had a great vision for the band.

“He was a fountain of knowledge especially to us people of the younger generation. He had a degree in music so he knew a lot about music. He knew exactly what he wanted in terms of the band’s breakthrough into the international market. Things will never be the same without him.”

Mourners are gathered at his home in Hopely and he will be laid to rest tomorrow at Zororo Cemetery along Seke road at 11am. The Herald