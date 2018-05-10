One pupil killed, 12 injured in kombi crash

A Highfield 2 High pupil died while 12 others were seriously injured yesterday afternoon when a commuter omnibus overturned before Southlea Park turn-off, along Simon Mazorodze Road.

The kombi had 23 people on board, including the driver and the conductor.

It was ferrying pupils from Highfield High 2 and Kwayedza High School.

Of the injured, six were reported to be in critical condition.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned several times, killing the pupil on the spot.

The injured were taken to Harare Central Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for treatment.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national traffic spokesperson Inspector Tigere Chigome said the accident occurred just before the tollgate.

“The commuter omnibus was ferrying secondary schoolchildren from Highfield and heading towards Southlea Park when the accident occurred around 1pm,” he said.

Insp Chigome said investigations are still underway, but preliminary indications were that the driver was speeding.

The death toll caused by accidents attributed to commuter omnibuses continues to soar.

Last week, two commuter omnibuses were involved in an accident close to the Showgrounds in Harare, killing two people and injuring 17 others. The Herald