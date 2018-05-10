Muridzo throws shade at Jah Prayzah

By Melissa Mpofu

Andy Muridzo, Jah Prayzah’s mentee who left his Military Touch Movement (MTM) a bitter man earlier this year, has somewhat expressed his disgruntlement in most tracks on his latest offering titled Munondo.

As he terminated his contract with MTM in March, Muridzo, who had joined the record label last year and signed a five-year contract, expressed his disquiet and regret saying he was not getting what he signed for.

He claimed Jah Prayzah was selfish as he grabbed all the good opportunities for himself.

“Not a single thing I was promised on the contract has been fulfilled. Actually, Jah Prayzah wants all the good things for himself. He’s not willing to assist others and is not a saint as most of you imagine him to be,” Andy Muridzo was quoted as saying in March this year.

“I need to be my own man once again and determine my destiny, so yes this is it, hukama hwangu neMTM hwapera (my relationship with MTM is done). I don’t want to continue living in this mistake.”

And true to his word, Andy upon leaving the stable, went it alone and completed an album that was released last Friday.

The album, Munondo, where Muridzo as usual, fused jazz, mbira and the afro-beat, has received a lot of praise from fans on social media and will likely give Jah Prayzah a good run for his money as it is a masterpiece. Also, Andy is deemed by many as Jah Prayzah’s biggest competition.

But, it is the track Matomonyomo that has got people talking because of its lyrics that resonate well with the treatment Muridzo got under the tutelage of Jah Prayzah and his Military Touch Movement. Muridzo, on his Matomonyomo entry verse, sings about not wanting to be exploited by people.

“Hatichaite zvematomonyomo, kunenge kupepetwa, kunenge kushandiswa. Uchiti vandigonera, uchiti vadadisa. . .”

He goes on to describe a capitalist who takes advantage of those below him in apparent reference to Jah Prayzah who Muridzo cited as a selfish exploiter when he left the stable.“Chinenge chimombe mombe, anoda uite rombe rombe, iye aripahombe hombe, obva aridza pembe.”

Muridzo also sings that he opted to leave and start his own thing: “Rega ndipinde musango. Ndoda kusumudza bango . . . Mhere yandakaridza yakazonzwika kumusha kure kure.”

This song is somewhat, a follow up to the songs Pakubuda Kwezuva and Ngarizhambe, where Muridzo presented himself as a direct rival to Jah Prayzah.

As if that was not enough, another track – Njerekunje – is an expression of how people are getting wealthier at the expense of others, as if suggesting that Jah Prayzah is making it big on the back of his MTM artistes.

Also, the title track Munondo is a call to God asking him to send his double edged sword to strike down the evil in Muridzo’s area.

The album is available for download on iTunes and has since been uploaded on YouTube.

While 2 Kings Entertainment – music promoters who have supported Jah Prayzah’s career by organising top notch concerts and his album launches also assisted Muridzo with his launch at Club 1+1 in Harare, the artiste still has a lot of work to do with the marketing of his album and works – if his career is to flourish.

All hope is however, not lost as his album launch was well attended – ushering in a new beginning for his career without the MTM backing. It is now up to him to go the extra mile to convince fans and music lovers that he is his own man whose talent can command a huge following and maybe one day, be a bigger artiste than his former master. The Chronicle