It’s time to move on: Zuze

By Eddie Chikamhi

Dynamos interim coach Biggie Zuze says his immediate task is to try and psyche up his troops following a poor run which eventually swept away his predecessor Lloyd Mutasa.

Zuze, who worked as Mutasa’s assistant, was handed the responsibility to turn around the club’s fortunes following a horror start that had seen the Harare giants wallowing in the bottom half of the table after 10 games.

The former DeMbare midfielder yesterday said he was aware of the pressure that comes with his job, but was confident he will be able to deliver.

“It’s going to be a bit difficult, considering where we are coming from as a team. A decision has been taken and we have to soldier on,” he said.

“Obviously, at Dynamos, you always work under pressure, moreso, in the situation we find ourselves in right now.

“There are high expectations from everyone, including the supporters and remember when they (the executive) say ‘interim’ it means whatever we are doing from now onwards is performance-based.

“So we have to try and psyche up the players first to accept what has happened. We worked so well with Mutasa and there was great chemistry between the players and the technical department.

“As a team we had expected to go all the way since we all had confidence that the team will find the right chords, but this has happened. Still we are taking up the challenge because the job has to be done at the end of the day.

“We need to find a formula to get the results and the first step is talking to the players to understand where we are coming from. We have to continue working hard.”

Zuze will begin his tenure with an away match against tricky Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields on Sunday.

The former Monomotapa and Triangle coach was introduced to the players as the new man in charge at the Glamour Boys training yesterday ground by club secretary-general Webster Marechera.

Zuze will be assisted by Lloyd Chigowe, who has been promoted from the juniors.

Mutasa was elevated to the post of technical director responsible for scouting, talent identification, junior team development and advising the coaching staff where necessary.

Former team manager Richard Chihoro, who had parted ways with the giants under a cloud just before the start of the current season, has been reinstated to his old job.

Ex-Warriors goalkeeper Ephraim “Mopao” Mazarura has emerged as one of the names that have been linked with the Harare giants to take the place of goalkeepers’ coach.

Castle Premiership Fixtures:

Saturday: FC Platinum v Triangle United (Mandava), ZPC Kariba v Mutare City Rovers (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Highlanders (NSS), Bulawayo City v Shabanie Mine (Barbourfields), Harare City v Nichrut (Rufaro)

Sunday: CAPS United v Ngezi Platinum Stars (NSS), Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Herentals (Rufaro)

The Herald