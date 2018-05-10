$20 000 extortion at Milton Junior. . . ‘SDC chair fleeces companies’

By Codelia Mondela

A School Development Committee (SDC) Chairperson at Milton Junior School in Bulawayo allegedly extorted about $20 000 from construction companies after promising them tenders to build the school’s durawall.

Nkosilathi Ndiweni from Burnside suburb allegedly received $10 400 from Mr Send Moyo, a director at Pro-date Enterprises and $9 400 from Mr Qedile Ncube, a director at Re-Do Enterprises.

Ndiweni pleaded not guilty to nine counts of extortion alternatively corruptly concealing from a principal interest in a transaction through his lawyer Mr Admire Zvongouya of Liberty Mcijo and Associates.

Bulawayo magistrate Ms Sthembiso Ncube postponed the matter to May 17 for the defence outline.

The magistrate dismissed Ndiweni’s application for discharge stating that there was overwhelming evidence that proved he pressurised the complainants into giving him money.

“It is the State’s submission that a prima facie case has been established. The accused must be placed on his defence to explain how the money he solicited from the complainants did not reach the school,” she said.

For the State, Ms Tafadzwa Mutsambiwa alleged that Ndiweni committed the crimes between 2016 and September last year.

“The procurement committee shortlisted three companies and it was recommended that Re-Do Enterprises be awarded the tender. The finance committee approved and an official order was issued to the company to do work in respect of phase two and was paid fully.

“Public works recommended that quotations for phase three and four be done at once to cut down on time of construction,” she said.

“Ndiweni approached Mr Ncube and asked him to make “donations” so that he would get other tenders. As a result of the pressure, Mr Ncube transferred $9 400 into Ndiweni’s Ecobank account.”

The prosecutor said in September last year, Mr Moyo’s company, Pro-date Enterprises, was awarded the tender to complete phase four and Ndiweni asked for “donations” so they would be awarded more tenders.

Mr Moyo transferred $10 400 into Ndiweni’s account.

Mr Ncube was not happy that the tender had not been given to his company. He asked the school’s headmaster who in turn asked Mr Moyo how he got the tender and he revealed that he had paid Ndiweni some money. The Chronicle