Zimra foils $2,3m fraud

By Tendai Rupapa

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority system’s administrator Stephen Makore yesterday appeared in court on allegations of trying to swindle his employer of more than $2 million.

Makore (38) is said to have manipulated the company’s Paynet server and uploaded three files with a total value of $2 385 073,20, instructing the authority’s bank to pay various “clients”.

He then deleted the files to cover up the offence, the State alleged.

Makore appeared before magistrate Ms Victoria Mashamba who remanded him in custody to today for bail ruling.

The State opposed bail.

Makore is being charged with “unauthorised access to a computer or computer network”.

It is the State’s case that on May 4, Makore – who was on sick leave – accessed the Zimra Paynet server.

He uploaded three files into the system with a total of $2 385 073,20 without Zimra’s authority.

To cover his tracks, Makore, the State alleged, cleared all server logs and deleted files. However, the deleted files were recovered by an assistant accountant who then reported the matter to superiors.

A report was made to the police leading to Makore’ arrest.

Meanwhile, Delatfin Civil Engineering (Pvt) Ltd, which is in the business of developing and selling stands, allegedly lost $37 721 to its finance and administration manager.

It is the State’s case that Jacob Muyambo was responsible for receiving payments from clients.

During the period between July 6 last year and March 31 this year, Muyambo received the said amount of money and instead of remitting it to the company, he allegedly pocketed it.

The matter came to light when Muyambo approached the company’s chief operations officer, Mr Felix Munyaradzi, with cession forms for signing. The Herald