Ndiraya backs Owusu

By Tadious Manyepo

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, believes Ghanaian striker Steven Owusu can rise to become one of the best strikers in the domestic Premiership if injuries spare him.

The 25-year-old former Berekum Chelsea man joined the Mhondoro-based team during the off-season, but could not play a part in their opening six matches of the marathon due to some delays in the processing of his work permit.

He has now featured in Ngezi’s three previous matches, coming on as a substitute in all the encounters, against Highlanders (home), ZPC Kariba (away) and Yadah (home).

He made his debut against Highlanders at Baobab last week, after he was introduced as a second half substitute and made an instant impact, providing the assist that resulted in Terrence Dzvukamanja scoring the all-important goal which made the difference.

However, that remains the only significant contribution Owusu has made for the team as he failed to sparkle against ZPC Kariba and was benched for the match against Yadah Stars at Baobab over the weekend.

He was introduced for James Nguluve 30 minutes from time.

But Ndiraya has a lot of faith in the Ghanaian forward and tipped him to become one of the best players in the domestic Premiership this season.

“Owusu is still trying to adjust to the demands of the domestic top-flight,” said Ndiraya.

“This is his debut season and he has already done well to deserve a place in the team.

“You can’t expect a player to just go into the team and start to perform miracles. It’s about progression and how well you are adjusting to the system.

‘’He is a top striker who is capable of rising to the level where he will be the man every team will be afraid of.

“We introduced him in the game against Highlanders at Baobab and he delivered. He is the type of a player that we were looking for. He gives me, as a coach, a positive selection headache.”

Ndiraya’s team are leading the standings, having amassed 26 points, one above second-placed FC Platinum, from 10 matches.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are the only team yet to taste defeat in the Premiership so far this season.

They have won eight of their matches and drawn twice against ZPC Kariba and Shabanie, both away from home.

This is the best record, in the opening 10 matches, by a top-flight team in the last decade.

Ngezi date bogey side CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday in a real test of their character.

Makepekepe have never lost a league match against the Mhondoro team and last year’s encounter at the same venue ended in a 3-0 victory for the Green Machine.

“CAPS United are not only our bogey side, they are a good team with very experienced players,’’ said midfielder Walter Mukanga. ‘’We have never beaten them in a league match, but we have to end that on Sunday.

‘’It will be a tricky tie, but we want to win that game to consolidate our position at the top of the league table.’’ The Herald