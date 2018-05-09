Mutasa booted out again

By Eddie Chikamhi

Lloyd Mutasa’s latest reign as Dynamos coach came to an abrupt end yesterday after the leadership at the Harare giants decided to terminate his contract following a run of poor results this season.

Mutasa was given a three-match ultimatum as exclusively revealed by this newspaper, but failed at the last hurdle when his Glamour Boys fell 2-1 to Harare City at Rufaro last Sunday.

This is the second time the former midfielder has parted ways with the Harare giants, having also led the side in the early part of the campaign during the 2011 season before giving way to Callisto Pasuwa. His replacement went on to dominate the league with four league titles in succession.

Biggie Zuze, who has been working as Mutasa’s assistant, has been tasked to steer the ship on an interim basis while long-term solutions are being sought.

DeMbare’s long-serving team manager, Richard Chihoro, has also bounced back into the system in the same capacity.

Zuze will be assisted by juniors coach Lloyd Chigowe.

Goalkeepers’ coach, Zondai Nyaungwa, was also shown the exit, along with fitness trainer Tendai Chaipa.

Dynamos president, Kenny Mubaiwa, confirmed they had made some changes, but could not give the finer details.

“I can confirm we had a meeting today and we discussed the technical changes. Obviously, as a club, we are very concerned that results have not been coming as they should,’’ said Mubaiwa.

“Our secretary-general will issue a statement.’’ Dynamos secretary-general Webster Marechera was not available for comment.

But a letter from DeMbare to Mutasa said the coach had been elevated to the post of technical director responsible for scouting, talent identification, junior team development and advising the coaching staff where necessary.

Pressure has been mounting at Dynamos after they made their worst start to a Premiership campaign by going seven games without a win. The poor run prompted the executive to crack the whip two weeks ago when they gave the coach a three-match ultimatum to save his job. Mutasa was tasked with collecting nine points from the matches against Bulawayo City, Chapungu and Harare City.

The coach had responded well and his job appeared secure after recording wins over Bulawayo City and Chapungu.

Things, however, did not go according to plan when the team fell 1-2 at the hands of Harare City at Rufaro last Sunday.

Dynamos have lost half the matches they have played in the opening 10 games of the season and are sitting on 12th position on the log standings with nine points in the bag. The Glamour Boys are only separated from bottom club Mutare City by three points.

Mutasa took over from Portuguese Paulo Silva, who was fired after only four games in 2016.

He guided Dynamos to second place last season despite operating in difficult conditions.

Hopes were high this season that the Glamour Boys could go all the way and cross the line after they set themselves an ambitious target to win the championship.

The 50-year-old coach has over the years fallen out with some key players like Stephen Alimenda, Sydney Linyama and Denver Mukamba, who was loaned to CAPS United despite the management demanding the midfielder be given a final chance.

As fate would have it, Mukamba was the destroyer-in-chief when the two sides met this year as he scored the only goal of the match in the Harare Derby.

Mubaiwa said they would monitor the situation in the coming games with Zuze in charge.

DeMbare are set to face Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields in their next game.

Zuze, who has coached Monomotapa and Triangle in the past, could lend the job if he impresses his bosses.

Fixtures:

Saturday:

FC Platinum v Triangle United (Mandava), ZPC Kariba v Mutare City Rovers (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Highlanders (NSS), Bulawayo City v Shabanie Mine (Barbourfields), Harare City v Nichrut (Rufaro)

Sunday:

CAPS United v Ngezi Platinum Stars (NSS), Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Herentals (Rufaro)

The Herald