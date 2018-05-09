Man dies over $2 meat

By Tendai Rupapa

A Harare businessman allegedly connived with six of his workers and fatally assaulted a man they suspected of stealing meat worth $2. The gang dumped the unconscious man in the Glen View 8 industrial site.

The victim, Israel Mashinge, later succumbed to his injuries on the same day.

His body was discovered by a passer-by the following morning.

Tawanda Chivavaya (32) the owner of Super Choice Supermarket in Glen Norah A yesterday appeared in court charged with murder.

He is jointly charged with Clive Dizamuhupe (33), Fidelis Mutandwa (33), Chandiona Nyakunhuwa (32), Cloete Soko (21), Enough Rusere (32) and Adolf Nyamayedenga (28).

They were all remanded in custody to May 22.

Magistrate Ms Victoria Mashamba advised them to apply for bail at the High Court due to the seriousness of the offence they are facing.

They are being represented by Mr Lucky Mawuwa.

Prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleges that on May 4, the now deceased Mashinge got into the said supermarket and proceeded to the butchery area.

He reportedly took a packet of beef and hid it in his pair of trousers unaware that he was being monitored, it is alleged.

He passed the till area and as he got out of the shop, he was immediately apprehended by one of the accused persons.

They searched him and recovered the pack of meat.

The gang, the State alleged, took Mashinge the storeroom where they took turns to assault him with batons.

They further punched, clapped and kicked him all over the body until he fell unconscious.

Upon noticing that he was no longer moving, the gang allegedly bundled him in their vehicle — a Toyota Hiace — and took him to Glen View 8 industrial site where they dumped him, the court heard.

Mashinge later died due to the injuries he sustained.

His body was discovered by a passer-by who reported the matter to the police and investigations led to the arrest of the gang.

According to the State, there are witnesses who saw the accused persons assaulting the now deceased and the vehicle which was used to ferry him to the dumping site is being held as an exhibit. The Herald