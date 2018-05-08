Madzibaba Guthry’s remand refusal bid flops

By Farayi Machamire

A bogus State security agent Guthry Chirodzero, aka Madzibaba Guthry, who allegedly breached President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s close security in December last year, will remain on remand.

This is after Harare magistrate Victoria Mashambe yesterday dismissed his application seeking his removal from remand.

Mashambe gave the State a last chance to furnish Chirodzero with a trial date at the next remand date or she will order the State to proceed by way of summons.

The State has said it still needs to collect documents from Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Vehicle Inspection Department and Central Intelligence Organisation.

The 40-year-old was arrested in December last year after military police discovered that he had positioned himself close to the president armed with a pistol.

He is facing charges of possession of an offensive weapon at a public gathering, impersonation and forgery.

According to court papers, upon his arrest, Chirodzero was trying to disguise his identify by controlling movement of people at the renaming of King George (KGVI) Barracks to Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare.

The court further heard that two days before this incident, Chirodzero had allegedly used the same trick before gaining entry into the State House, where Cabinet ministers were taking oaths of office.

Chirodzero allegedly sneaked into State House on December 4 during the inauguration of Cabinet ministers.

He was allegedly masquerading as a State security agent and was spotted near the podium controlling human traffic.

According to court papers, it was later discovered that Chirodzero had produced a fake Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) identity card at the security checkpoint to gain entry into State House.

He used the same trick on December 6, 2018 and allegedly broke into Mnangagwa’s security team at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks, where he arrived at the venue in the company of two unidentified accomplices driving a BMW X5.

Chirodzero reportedly produced a fake CIO identity card bearing his name.

While at the venue, Chirodzero was seen roaming around the front seats before he allegedly positioned himself close to the podium, where Mnangagwa was addressing the gathering.

Chirodzero was intercepted by alert military personnel, who inquired about his presence. He reportedly claimed to be a CIO operative and upon realising that Chirodzero was being quizzed by soldiers, his unidentified accomplices sneaked out of the venue and disappeared.

The court heard that Chirodzero was found in possession of a forged Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission identity card inscribed “Government of Zimbabwe executive director anti-corruption” and a fake metal driver’s licence issued in his name.

The State further alleged military personnel also established that Chirodzero was a bogus CIO operative and he had a 38mm special Amando Rossi South African revolver with three live rounds of ammunition and two spent cartridges. DailyNews