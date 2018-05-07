There’s power in unity: TZ

Transform Zimbabwe president Jacob Ngarivhume says his party believes there is power in unity as the crunch 2018 elections approach.

Speaking at a rally at Gandanzara in Rusape on Friday, Ngarivhume said; “TZ believes there is power in unity and the party therefore is a member of the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

The Alliance has agreed to unite towards achieving a common goal of transforming Zimbabwe and liberating it from the shackles of Zanu PF.”

The TZ leader, who also took his campaign delegation to Nyazura and Chendambuya, took the communities through the history of TZ.

He said TZ started as an Interdenominational prayer group, Prayer Network Zimbabwe (PNZ) that was tasked by God to pray for transformed leaders from individual up to national level.

The PNZ then transformed into TZ in December 2013.

The MDC Alliance — which is set to slug it out against Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF in this year’s elections — was launched in August 2016 and brings together seven political parties, the mainstream MDC led by Chamisa, Ngarivhume’s TZ, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Tendai Biti; Ncube’s MDC; Zanu Ndonga headed by Denford Masiyarira; and the Multi-Racial Christian Democrats led by Mathias Guchutu.

Both Biti and Ncube are former secretaries-general of a united MDC.

Previously, Ngarivhume has said that the problems the country is currently facing emanated from the leadership.

“They have been seduced by the power we entrusted to them to thinking that they are the gods of Zimbabwe.

“They forget that we the people of Zimbabwe dislodged a mightier force than they which had been in power for centuries longer than them.

“They forget the relentlessness and steadfastness with which we the people of Zimbabwe pursue our freedom with. Most of all, they forget how the true God of Zimbabwe judges injustice against his beloved people,” Ngarivhume said.

He has also maintained that Zimbabwe has the potential for restoration of its past glory becoming a nation, “where hard working people earn proper incomes and create the life they desire is possible. A Zimbabwe where every one who seeks a job finds one is possible.

“A Zimbabwe where health access is available to all is possible. A Zimbabwe where development is the order of the day, and where we grow our economy to be the best in Africa is possible and is at hand. Yes, it is possible and we can create it ”. – DailyNews