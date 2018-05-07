Sir Alex Ferguson: Arsene Wenger among Premier League managers to send messages of support

Arsene Wenger was among a host of Premier League managers to send support to Sir Alex Ferguson over the weekend after the former Manchester United boss had emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

Ferguson, 76, remains in intensive care at Salford Royal Hospital.

The Scot retired as United manager in May 2013 after winning 38 trophies during 26 years in charge.

“He’s a strong man and an optimistic man,” said Wenger.

“We wish him all the best and that he recovers quickly.”

Ferguson was at Old Trafford last Sunday when he presented departing Arsenal boss Wenger with a commemorative trophy.

“I was on the pitch with him last week. He was very happy but anything can happen,” Wenger added.

“I went to see him in the box after the game on Sunday. He looked in perfect shape. He told me he’s doing a lot of exercise, he looked very happy.”

The most successful manager in the history of the British game, Ferguson’s trophy haul at Old Trafford included 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League crowns, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

He famously won the Treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1999, the year in which he was knighted.

Ferguson has been married to wife Cathy since 1966. His son Darren manages Doncaster Rovers but did not not take charge of their League One match against Wigan on Saturday.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also sent his close friend his well wishes, revealing Ferguson had recently taken him out for dinner to congratulate him on winning the Premier League title with City.

“A big hug and our thoughts are with his wife Cathy and the Manchester United family,” the Spaniard told Sky Sports before City’s goalless draw with Huddersfield on Sunday.

“I was glad to have dinner with him two weeks ago, and hopefully he can recover as quickly as possible.”