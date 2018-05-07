Death after 10 hours of fighting

By Walter Mswazie

In a series of bloody fights spanning 10 hours, a Chiredzi man allegedly drove a spear through the shoulder of a villager who suspected he was bedding his wife. The victim died soon after admission at Chiredzi District Hospital.

Trynos Gundani (24) allegedly accosted Urayayi Chinyungure (30) of Village 6, Mukwasi area in Mkwasine on Thursday last week and accused him of having an affair with his wife, Susan.

A series of see-saw fights ensued, ultimately ending when Chinyungure allegedly speared Gundani on the right shoulder .

Both combatants were rushed to Chiredzi Hospital where they were admitted but Gundani died on the same day.

Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula said the stabbing incident occurred on Thursday at around 6PM.

She said Gundani died while admitted to Chiredzi District Hospital together with Chinyungure who had also sustained injuries during the series of fights.

His body was taken to the same hospital mortuary for postmortem.

“I can confirm receiving a report of murder involving two villagers in Mkwasine, Chiredzi. One man accused the other of having had an extra-marital affair with his wife. The suspect has been arrested and is assisting police with investigations,” said Insp Mazula.

She said Gundani first attacked Chinyungure at around 8AM.

“On Thursday, at around 8AM Gundani approached Urayayi who was herding cattle at a pasture. Armed with a machete, Gundani accused Urayayi of sleeping with his wife and threatened to kill him,” said Insp Mazula.

Gundani, she said, allegedly felled Chinyungure with a punch on the left side of the mouth and he lost a tooth in the process.

Gundani allegedly frenziedly rained blows on a hapless Chinyungure who bled profusely.

A fellow villager, Mr Last Chimuka, heard the noise and rushed to the scene to restrain the two from fighting and they left for home.

At around 10AM, villagers said, Chinyungure armed himself with a spear and went to Gundani’s homestead but his target locked himself inside a hut.

“Urayayi called him out several times and after failing to break down the door, he took Trynos’ bicycle and left,” said a villager who asked not to be named.

The villager said when Gundani realised that his bicycle was gone; he grabbed a machete and a hoe handle and stormed after Chinyungure.

“He threw the hoe handle and hit Urayayi on the shoulder. They grappled before separating, only to resume their battle around 6PM. That is when Chinyungure speared Gundani on the right shoulder. Gundani lost a lot of blood and fainted,” said a villager.

Villagers rushed to make a formal police report and cops at Mkwasine Police Station rushed the two to Chiredzi District Hospital.

Gundani died soon after admission and police arrested Chinyungure on his hospital bed.

He is assisting police with investigations and will appear in court soon facing murder charges. The Chronicle