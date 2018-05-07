CAPS’ Maglas winless run persists

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Shabanie Mine . . . . . . . (1) 1

Caps United . . . . . . . (0) 1

CAPS United’s 13-year winless league run at Maglas continued yesterday after they were held by Shabanie Mine in a Castle Lager Premier League duel in the mining town.

Maglas has been an unhappy hunting ground for the Green Machine even on the occasions when they won the championship in 2016.

And the script continued yesterday, with Lloyd Chitembwe’s men having to come from behind to ensure a share of spoils after John Zhuwawo scored in the second half to cancel a first half strike by Shabanie captain Trevor Ajana.

CAPS United came to Zvishavane desperate for maximum points after losing against Chicken Inn last time out and were also eager to remain within touching distance of the early pacesetters.

The last time Makepekepe won at Maglas in the league was way back on April 24, 2005 when Leonard Tsipa scored to give them a narrow 1-0 victory.

A spirited second half performance yesterday could have given Chitembwe’s men rare maximum points in Zvishavane, but shooting accuracy seemed to have deserted their forwards.

Despite failing to get a winning formula away over the Chinda Boys in over a decade, coach Chitembwe remained unfazed, insisting “history belongs to the historians’’ and rather lauded his charges for their showing.

“It is a good result away from home, but this is a game I thought we had better chances to win the game, but such is the nature of the game.

“In football it is not every game that you win, but obviously this is one point, we take it back home. That we have not won in a long time here is for historians, in football it does not have relevance at all.

“History is for the archives, we take each game as it comes and I am happy with the performance of the guys.

“From the 10 games we have played so far, I think we have a decent number of points and we are still in the right direction,” said Chitembwe.

Shabanie Mine started the match brightly and never looked like they might lose their invincibility status at home against the Harare giants.

Twenty minutes into the match, Tatenda Makuwe flighted a powerful free-kick that only the services of a video assistant referee would have done justice to determine if it was a goal or not after Chris Mverechena in goal for CAPS United failed to satisfactorily deal with the effort.

Exciting midfielder Joe Nyabinde tried from range, but his powerful effort was pushed away for a corner by the goalkeeper.

Denver Mukamba, who is enjoying his game again at CAPS United and had the only meaningful attempt at goal for the visitors in the opening stanza when he volleyed home cross just inches wide.

Shabanie’s moment of brilliance came on the stroke of half-time when Kibaki “Siboza” Dhlamini threaded in a cross that was converted by Ajana.

After the breather Chitembwe’s men pushed hard for the equaliser, but were constantly denied by heroic defending from the hosts’ backline.

Twenty minutes from time, Ncube sent in a pin-point cross to Zhuwawo, who headed home to level matters in a tightly contested affair.

Moments later, Makepekepe were threatening to run away with maximum points, but Simba Nhivi failed to convert another brilliant delivery from Ncube.

Five minutes from time, Mukamba volleyed another effort, but again missed the target by a few inches with the Shabanie goalkeeper badly positioned.

There was some controversy too right at the death when CAPS United defender Valentine Musarurwa appeared to have handled inside the box, but a penalty was not given.

Shabanie coach Takesure Chiragwi was also full of praise for the way his charges have been playing, but bemoaned their lack of killer instinct.

“We are doing very well, we are improving every game we are playing, the only unfortunate part is that we are failing to get into the groove of collecting maximum points.

“I am happy with the way these players are playing and I am confident we have a bright future if we keep on doing this.

“If the players are doing well like this, what more do you want, you just have to give credit to the boys,” said Chiragwi.

Teams:

Shabanie Mine: B. Temera, L. Manyande, N. Mpofu, W. Kahuni, A. Maliselo, T. Chigede, J. Nyabinde, T. Ajana (M. Murimi 67th min), T. Makuwe (T Mupumha 84th min), K. Dlamini, D. Temwanjira

CAPS UNITED: C. Mverechena, M. Ncube, V. Musarurwa, D. Dauda, J. Jangano, K. Kamhapa (D. Mukandi 74th min), D. Mukamba, S. Nhivi, J. Ngodzo, J.Zhuwawu, B. Muzondiwa

The Herald