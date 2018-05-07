Bako, Muzinda excel in SA, Zim

By Collin Matiza

Two of Zimbabwe’s top junior male and female motocross riders Emmanuel Bako and Tanya Muzinda made their presence felt during different race meetings held over the weekend in South Africa and Zimbabwe where they both earned places on the podium.

Bako was away in South Africa where he took part in two regional events in Bloemfontein and Johannesburg on Saturday and yesterday and the 12-year-old talented biker was in true form in the 85cc Class, winning both heats to take the overall top place during round three of the Free State Regional Championship series at BORC track in Bloemfontein.

He was at it again during yesterday’s round four of the Inland Championship series at Smoking Pistons in Johannesburg where he swept the board in both the 65cc and 85cc classes in which he won all his heats to emerge as the best rider of the day.

Back home in Zimbabwe, the country’s top female rider Muzinda (13) was yesterday competing in a Bogwheelers Club’s club event at Donnybrook in Harare and she impressed once again with a second place finish overall behind Daiyaan “D” Manuel in the 85cc Class.

Third place in this class went to young Ricky Whyte.

But plaudits went to Muzinda who was riding with boys in the 85cc Class and took a well-deserved second place finish overall behind Manuel despite her machine having developed some mechanical problems.

Muzinda showed some good speed in Heat One, coming home in second place behind Manuel but in Heat Two her bike had a clutch problem but she managed to maintain her second place.

The script did not change in Heat Three where Muzinda continued to push Manuel and she finally secured a second place finish overall much to the delight to her small army of fans who followed her at Donnybrook.

Across the border in South Africa, Bako was on Saturday joined by fellow Zimbabwean rider Jayden Ashwell during round three of the Free State Regional Championship series at BORC track where they both earned places on the podium.

Coming up against some of South Africa’s top junior and senior riders at this one-day meet, Bako and Ashwell did themselves and the nation proud by coming in the top three of the different classes that they competed in.

Bako took part in the 65cc and 85cc classes while Ashwell competed in the main MX1 Class and the former stole the thunder from the latter when he emerged as the overall winner of the 85cc Class.The Herald