Artists shine in Zanu PF primaries

By Vasco Chaya

Several artists participated in this year’s Zanu PF primary elections, and are set to represent the ruling party in the forthcoming harmonised elections expected around July-August this year.

This has been a significant number that is set to inspire other artistes to venture into politics in the near future.

Some of the notable winners include Energy Mutodi, Elias Musakwa, Betty Kaseke, Fortune Chasi and Joshua Sacco among others.

Energy Mutodi

Sungura musician Energy Mutodi has won in the recent Zanu PF primary elections. He will represent the party in Goromonzi West constituency in the general elections set for July this year.

He won ahead of incumbent Biata Nyamupinga, Norman Gombera and Fungai Chimugoti.

The flamboyant businessman-cum-musician has more than 10 albums under his belt.

Some of them include Simbi YaM’dhara (Real Sounds of Africa), Kumasese (Real Sounds of Africa), Sekawo Mbichana, Magetsi Ngaabake, Kuita Kuri Kwenyu, Chimvuramabwe, Ndinorota Landlord, Chidhedhedhe, Ndiri Munzira Kuuya and Ndinokutendai among others.

He is a holder of a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Geography and War Studies from the University of Zimbabwe (2001) and a Masters in Business Administration degree from the same University (2015).

Currently he is studying towards a PhD in Business Administration at the University of Cape Town and a Bachelor of Laws Degree at the University of Zimbabwe concurrently.

Apart from politics, Mutodi is an academic; he authored several Geography textbooks used in high schools in a number of countries including Zimbabwe as well as a researcher in Financial Markets and Economics.

“It is possible to do many projects at once as some of the things I do are not done on a daily basis for example book writing, it takes time, maybe five years. The books I am writing today can be published in 2025.

“PhD can be done while doing other things maybe at work place,” Mutodi said in a previous interview with this publication.

Betty Kaseke

The former model Betty Nhambu-Kaseke has been voted again to represent Kuwadzana constituency in the forthcoming general elections under the ticket of Zanu PF.

Nhambu-Kaseke, 34, is the sitting Member of Parliament for Kuwadzana since 2013. The former model is one of the few hardworking MPs for Zanu PF.

She recently told this publication that she is different from other MPs who do not spent time in their constituencies.

“I spend most of my time in my constituency. I even attend ceremonies such as funerals or weddings held in the constituency as a result, people prefer me to be their MP,” she said.

Elias Musakwa

Once described as the serial loser in Zanu PF elections, veteran gospel musician Elias Musakwa got it right this time around as he won the Bikita West Constituency Zanu PF primaries.

He won ahead of Tichaona Mandebvu, Everson Machaya and incumbent Beauty Chabaya among others.

Musakwa was recently implicated in the externalisation scam after he was alleged to have illegally transferred $9 million to Portugal.

Apart from his popular songs such as Satan Tasa and Satan Rikiti among others, Musakwa runs companies such as Ngaavongwe Records, Gramma Records, Mosi-a-Tunya Studios and Shed Studios among other businesses.

Musakwa is also a former RBZ official.

Joshua Sacco

Chimanimiani-based musician who specialises with revolutionary music has won the Chimanimani East Zanu PF primaries.

Sacco, popular for his jingle Ivhu during the controversial land reform programme in early 2000s won against Phenias Gwiza.

Fortune Chasi

Former Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs deputy minister Fortune Chasi has won the Mazowe South constituency.

Chasi, a lawyer by profession has recorded duets with Zimdancehall artistes Killer T and Guspy Warrior among others.

The incumbent Mazowe South legislator collaborated with Guspy Warrior on a track Life Haizi Easy before teaming up with Killer T on Zimbabwe Ino.

While the above artistes will represent Zanu PF in the general elections, some of the artistes are also in the political race but representing other political parties.

Rufaro Kaseke

The filmmaker has since declared his interest to represent Chitungwiza North constituency as its legislator in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

The outspoken Kaseke, popular for his home made videos he posted on social media attacking Zanu PF during the reign of former president Robert Mugabe, confirmed the development to this publication.

“I will stand as an independent candidate for Chitungwiza North constituency. I was motivated by the need to bring fresh thinking into public administration space,” Kaseke said.

“Balancing politics and arts is easy. An artist is who I will always be and running for public office is me giving myself to work for the country.”

Bryn Mteki

He is another artiste with political ambitions. Aka Sekuru Tau, the traditional music artiste and internationally-acclaimed sculptor has declared his interests to contest the presidential seat.

“People know Sekuru Tau as a progressive person hence there is no need for me to launch an aggressive campaign.

“I urge people to just go to the ballot and vote for me and I will deliver, that’s all I can say,” Mteki said.

Mteki is currently into studio working with businessman-cum-politician Philip Chiyangwa on a song to be titled Ndinongovhaira. Daily News