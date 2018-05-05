Ngezi Platinum get Charamba boost

By Tadious Manyepo Sports

Leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars return to their Baobab fortress today for a Castle Lager Premiership date against unpredictable Yadah with the Mhondoro miners’ cause having received a major boost with the return of playmaker Michael Charamba.

Charamba, who missed the team’s last two matches against Highlanders and ZPC Kariba through injury, has emerged as Ngezi’s mainstay in terms of creativity after providing six assists in seven matches for his team.

Tuesday’s draw in Kariba was only the second time the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached team dropped points in nine matches so far this season having played out a 1-1 draw against Shabanie at Maglas last month.

Assistant coach Gift Muzadzi said they had little time to prepare for this game.

“We travelled from Kariba on Wednesday and the game against Yadah is on Saturday (today),” said Muzadzi. “So we had little time to prepare, but it’s not an excuse because every team played midweek games.

“You know when you are on top, you would like to maintain the position. It’s not easy to be on top and so we have to work extra hard to maintain the position up to the last game.”

Ngezi have not lost a match at Baobab in 29 encounters.

Yadah coach, Thomas Ruzive, said they could become the first team to beat Ngezi this season.

“Ngezi are not a big team although they are playing good football,” said Ruzive. “They are on top of the log, but we are not intimidated by all that. We beat Shabanie, a very good team which has built a profile for themselves in the league.

“My men have the requisite character to match the pacesetters. We have good players, most of them are experienced enough to play in any team,” he said. The Herald