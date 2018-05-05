Mutsvangwa blames Mliswa for Norton defeat

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s advisor Chris Mutsvangwa has blamed Temba Mliswa for his Zanu PF primary election loss in Norton.

Mutsvangwa, who was hammered by Langton Mutendereki, alleged Mliswa wanted a weak candidate which he can defeat in the National Assembly polls and also alleged he bribed police details, who were returning officers.

“The elections were just so disorganised, I am sorry and there was too much infiltration by the G40,” Mutsvangwa told journalists at a breakfast meeting organised by Misa-Zimbabwe Chapter to mark World Press Freedom Day.

“He has infiltrated the party because he is gamatox and he is working with the police, with Webster Shamhu, because they have revenge. So you see again, I am going to make sure that the Norton electorate is not shortchanged because that is democracy. Between my duty to Zanu PF and my duty to the Norton electorate, my duty is to the electorate, because they are supreme.” Daily News