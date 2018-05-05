Madinda plays it cool

Highlanders technical manager Madinda Ndlovu has moved in to quell the hope of the club’s fans that his youthful side can challenge for the Castle Lager Premiership title this season.

Bosso have defied odds to be in third place on the log with 20 points from nine matches when many expected them to struggle.

At the start of the season, Ndlovu axed a number of the squad’s aging stars and replaced them with youngsters from the club’s development side.

Dubbed “Madinda’s ECD”, the new-look Bosso side has managed to win six matches and draw twice while their only defeat was at the hands of log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars last weekend.

Bosso now trail Ngezi Platinum by only three points heading into tomorrow’s match against struggling and bottom side ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium.

This good start under Ndlovu has reinvigorated the entire club and the Bosso fans are now coming in huge numbers to back the team in all their home games at Barbourfields.

The fans are also hoping Ndlovu’s side’s can end their 12-year wait for the league title which dates back to 2006.

However, the former Warriors and Bosso forward is not getting carried away and reminded everyone that his team is still in the rebuilding phase.

“I think the most important thing for this project is the objective and maybe put it clear to my understanding and the reason why I came on board,” Ndlovu said.

“As a club, we need to save monies and cut out the unnecessary buying of players and yet we can revive the junior policy and our development to make it more strong so that we can produce our own players like what it was before, during our time when we were still teenagers.

“When I was brought on board, I was told that let’s go with this concept and hence we did not buy many players this season.

“We looked at our development side and we promoted these youngsters so that we can make them great or bigger names in the near future.”

Ndlovu said he needs more time to mould his young side into title contenders.

“This is not an overnight thing. You don’t wake up in the morning and have a great player from the juniors; you have to work on so many aspects of that player,” he said.

“Be it the attitude, discipline, tactics and all that stuff; those players cannot be great players over night.

“I still get confused when the media writes that the supporters are demanding for this and that, it then doesn’t go with what we are trying to achieve.”

Tomorrow, Bosso will welcome back centre half Peter Muduhwa, who was suspended for the midweek victory over Mutare City Rovers.

The Highlanders coach, however, still has injury concerns after knocks to forwards Gabriel Nyoni and Godfrey Makaruse in midweek.

Defenders Tendai Ndlovu and Bukhosi Ncube together with midfielder Nigel Makumbe all need late fitness tests to be cleared to face ZPC Kariba.

Bosso’s opponents come into tomorrow’s game bottom of the log with only five points and are yet to win from nine matches.

In today’s action, defending champions FC Platinum will hope to keep up pressure on Ngezi Platinum when they travel to Rufaro Stadium to face new boys Herentals.

Pure Platinum Play are in second place with 22 point and trail Ngezi Platinum by only a single point.

Madamburo are also in action this afternoon when they host Yadah FC at Baobab Stadium hoping to keep their unbeaten record intact.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s side have won seven matches and dropped points only when they drew with Shabanie Mine and ZPC Kariba.

Rejuvenated Dynamos are in action tomorrow when they face Harare City at Rufaro hoping to make it three wins on the trot.

Today

Herentals v FC Platinum (Rufaro), Nichrut v Chapungu (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Bulawayo City (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum v Yadah FC (Baobab)

Tomorrow

Highlanders v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v CAPS United (Maglas), Dynamos v Harare City (Rufaro), Triangle v Bulawayo Chiefs (Gibbo), Mutare City v Black Rhinos (Vengere) Daily News