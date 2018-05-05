DeMbare fans in U-turn

Dynamos fans have called off the boycott of their club’s home matches ahead of tomorrow’s Castle Lager Premiership tie against Harare City at Rufaro Stadium.

The Glamour Boys had started the season with four defeats and three draws in their first seven games of the season.

However, Lloyd Mutasa’s men seem to have turned the corner after posting two wins on the spin against Bulawayo City and Chapungu.

The fans boycott was also centred on their anger towards the club’s board chaired by Bernard Marriot Lusengo and the executive led by Kenni Mubaiwa.

What irked fans was the fact the club failed to hold on to star striker Christian Ntouba, who terminated his contract due to his outstanding signing-on fees and salaries from last season. Leading DeMbare fan Chris “Romario” Musekiwa said: “Dynamos is the biggest institution in Zimbabwe and whenever it catches a cold, Zimbabwe football sneezes.

“I’m sure the message has been sent and the responsible authorities will take appropriate action.

“We urge all progressive fans to attend the match, fill up the stadium and support the boys throughout the match; look at Highlanders, they are enjoying a purple patch and their fans are cheering them on, we are Dynamos and we shall support our club through thick and thin.”

Dynamos Bulawayo Chapter official Clayton Maticha said: “We as the soccer loving Dynamos fans declare an end to the boycott that we had called for in the past two home games citing a reason that the message that we wished to convey has been sent.

“We commenced the boycott prior to the Yadah FC home match at Rufaro and a section of some fans ignored and actually were quoted in the press as saying the ones boycotting are a ‘few disgruntled fans’. To our surprise the same guys hijacked our boycott for the second home match and held a press conference and pursued their power usurping agenda.” Daily News