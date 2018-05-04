Street kids in court for ‘housebreaking’

By Nyaradzo Bakari

Three teenagers living on the streets of Bulawayo have appeared in court for breaking into a house in Kumalo suburb and stealing property worth more than $3 000.The boys, two aged 16 and one aged 17, cannot be named for ethical reasons.

They allegedly broke a window to Mr Antony Muneri’s house and stole a 55 inch Plasma television set, a blanket, clothes and two remote control units while he was at work.

The juveniles pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and theft when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi on Wednesday.

The court heard that it was the second time the boys had appeared in court for theft.

The magistrate warned and discharged them.

“The last time you were here you promised not to steal again but you are back. Let me warn you for the last time. The next time I see your faces here, just know you are going to prison for a long time. Your age will not save you from incarceration as we have facilities that can suit you for more than five years,” said the magistrate.

The court heard the teenagers fled from their homes and are living as street kids in the city.Prosecuting, Mr Maclean Ndlovu said the juveniles stole property worth $3 250 from Mr Muneri two weeks ago.

“On April 16 at around 7.30AM, the complainant secured his house and left for work. The accused persons came during his absence and broke a sitting room window pane, thereby gaining access into the house,” he said.

“They took a 55 inch LED TV, a blanket, two remote controls, one pair of Adidas shorts, one tracksuit and a pair of shoes. The three were seen by a passerby who reported the matter.”

Mr Ndlovu said all the property was recovered. The Chronicle