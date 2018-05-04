Econet gets broadcasting licence

By Prince Sunduzani

Government has awarded Econet Media a broadcasting licence allowing the giant telecoms firm to offer web casting, content distribution and video on demand services.

“Take notice that Econet media has been awarded with a broadcasting service licence by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe in terms of section 10 of the Broadcasting Services Act (Chapter 12:06),” said BAZ in a statement.

Econet is already running a satellite television channel, Kwese, which can be accessed on mobile phone. Government recently revealed that the country was going to have up to 24 television channels as it embraces new technology for its broadcasting spectrum, which will create employment.

BAZ had earlier announced plans to review coverage of local commercial radio stations from the current 40 kilometre radius in line with their commercial and viability aspects.

Meanwhile, NetOne and Telecel users can now transact using EcoCash as the mobile money service steps up efforts to increase financial inclusion and interoperability. EcoCash, a subsidiary of Econet, said yesterday the new service enables users to download an EcoCash application to transact despite network differences.

“In the interest of financial inclusion, EcoCash is for everyone no matter your network. Register now on any network. You can register for EcoCash with your Netone, Telecel and Econet number,” said Econet.

Recently EcoCash launched a money transfer service in partnership with Orange Money facility in Botswana. Government had urged mobile phone operators to ensure digital financial services are interoperable by April 2018. The Chronicle