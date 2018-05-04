$314k ‘cocaine’ woman further remanded

By Codelia Mondela

A Bulawayo woman who was allegedly found in possession of 3,14kgs of cocaine with an estimated street value of $314 300 was further remanded out of custody while awaiting provision of a trial date.

Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi remanded Tholiwe Sheron Tshuma (25) of Emganwini suburb to next Thursday when she will be given a trial date.

Tshuma is represented by Ms Taboka Nyathi of Makiya and Partners.

Prosecuting, Mr Maclean Ndlovu said Tshuma was arrested on April 11 at around 2PM, at Zimpost along Fort Street and 8th Avenue.

“Tshuma was stopped and searched by detectives and was found in possession of cocaine weighing 3,143 kgs with a street value of $314 300,” he said.

Cocaine, also known as coke, is a powerful stimulant used mainly as a recreational drug. It may be smoked, snorted or injected into the bloodstream.

It causes mental effects that makes the user lose touch with reality, gives them a false feeling of extreme euphoria or agitation. An overdose may be fatal while prolonged use causes severe addiction.

The drug fetches between $75 and $150 per gramme in the country, depending on the grade and demand. The Chronicle