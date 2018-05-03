Woman helps hubby to kill co-wife

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

Police in Gweru have launched a manhunt for a 40- year-old man who allegedly killed his second wife and dumped her body in a disused mine shaft with the assistance of his first wife.The body was retrieved following a search last Saturday.

Omen Mabhena and his wife Elizabeth Chidzanga of Virginia Valley Farm compound in Gweru allegedly murdered Ms Dorcas Edith Moyo after a domestic dispute.

The couple is on the run.

Midlands police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende could neither confirm nor deny the incident.

Sources close to investigations however said Mabhena had a dispute with his second wife Ms Moyo on April 22.

“On Sunday around 7PM Mabhena was quarrelling with Moyo accusing her of infidelity. They were heard by their neighbour Mr Thomas Zimba who soon left for work,” said a source.

“From April 22 to 24 Zimba did not see Moyo around the compound and he became suspicious. On the same day at around 1PM, Mr Zimba saw Mabhena and Chidzanga preparing for a journey which further raised his suspicions. He asked Mabhena about Moyo’s whereabouts and he never gave a satisfactory answer.”

Another source said around 7PM, Mr Zimba informed another neighbour Mr Twoboy Nemagonde about his suspicions before the two proceeded to the police to make a report.

“On April 25, Mr Zimba discovered that Mabhena and his first wife had fled from the compound. On the same day, police mobilised a search party and Moyo’s body was discovered in a disused mine shaft,” said the source.

The body was found decomposing and police have launched a manhunt for the two suspects. The Chronicle