‘Only death will do us part’…. Jilted man slits lover’s throat and hangs self

By Whinsley Masara

A 36 year old man from Tsholotsho hanged himself after killing his girlfriend of two months by slitting her throat.

Thembelani Sibanda of Masekesa village under chief Gampu, committed suicide close to his home after murdering Sukoluhle Sebele (24) at her place of work on Monday.Neighbours said Sebele had dumped Sibanda after realising their relationship was not working.

“Sibanda then demanded R800 from Sebele which he said he had given her for safekeeping,” said the source.

Sebele, the sources said, had however told a meeting held at her parents’ home recently to try and resolve the dispute that Sibanda had been demanding varying amounts of the same money and she had since paid him all the money he had given her.

Matabeleland North acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Eglon Nkala confirmed the murder and suicide.

“I can confirm that we received a report of a 36- year-old man who committed suicide by hanging after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend with fists and later cutting her throat leading to her death.

“He then fled from the scene after committing the crime and was found hanging from a tree close to his home,” he said.Ass Inspector Nkala urged members of the public not to engage in violence to resove disputes.

A village head, Mr Morris Ndlovu said the couple had engaged Sebele’s parents to try and resove the dispute over the money Sibanda claimed he had given Sebele.

“When the woman called off the affair, Sibanda retaliated by demanding what he said he was owed by Sebele.

He claimed Sebele owed him R800 which he had given her for safekeeping although the woman insisted he had taken back all his money.

“On that fateful night, Sibanda visited Sebele at her work place, a homestead that she was taking care of together with her sibling Witness Sebele (12) who was herding cattle,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said the homestead belongs to a Mlalazi family that is based in South Africa.

He said on the fateful day Sibanda ordered Sebele to open her bedroom so he could rest.

“When she refused, he started assaulting her with fists and her brother then ran home to inform their parents.

“Witness met a neighbour whom he informed of what was happening and they rushed back to the scene only to find Sebele’s lifeless body in the kitchen, ” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said when he went to search for Sibanda at his home, he stumbled on a suicide note.

After notifying other villagers of the note, Mr Ndlovu said, they searched for him and found his body hanging from a tree in the bush the following morning.

He said Sibanda hanged himself using a bicycle brake cable.

The bodies were taken to Tsholotsho district Hospital mortuary for post mortem. The Chronicle