Murape stunner hands Yadah win

By Eddie Chikamhi

Yadah 1-0 Shabanie Mine

Dimunitive forward Leeroy Murape struck a beauty yesterday to help Yadah Stars rediscover their winning touch in a Castle Lager Premiership match against Shabanie Mine at the National Sports Stadium.

Murape, who came in as a surprise first half substitute, delivered the major highlight of the afternoon with a 40th minute booming shot that beat goalkeeper Biggie Temera in an evenly-contested tie.

Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive’s decision to make an early substitution paid off as the 23-year-old former Dynamos junior, who was introduced with just over half an hour played in place of Morris Musiyakuvi, did not take long to announce his arrival on the pitch.

Murape needed eight minutes to turn the game on its head when he engaged in a quick exchange of passes with winger Leeroy Mavhunga.

The forward then shrugged off the challenge of the strong Shabanie Mine defenders and unleashed a rising shot that flew past the goalkeeper to give the home team their first win in six games.

It also meant they have won four points in their last two matches after impressing in holding Chicken Inn to a 1-1 draw at Luveve.

“Morris was struggling and we were forced to change the game plan and I think it worked,” said an elated Ruzive.

“Considering that we were coming from a loss against Nichrut and a draw away at Chicken Inn, I think a win at home shows the guys played very well.“They are coping up well and I am very happy with the progress. We now have to concentrate on our strikeforce because our conversion rate is very poor. So we have to focus on the strikers, going forward.”

Ruzive believes the win will inspire confidence in his players as they prepare for a tough weekend away at log leaders Ngezi Platinum this Saturday.

Yadah goalkeeper Samuel Mafukidze made a good save when he blocked Tatenda Makuwe’s grounder 18 minutes into the game.

Both teams kept probing with Mavhunga also having a similar shot thwarted at the other end in a space of two minutes.

Yadah’s Johannes Sibanda also skied his effort from a good position and Yadah had appeals for penalty turned down by referee Dumisani Khumalo on 28 minutes.

Shabanie also had their appeals for penalty turned down with five minutes remaining when Makuwe went down in the box under the challenge of defender Jimmy Dzingai.

Shabanie coach Takesure Chiragwi felt hard done by a decision at the dearth when Yadah goalkeeper Mafukidze failed to handle the ball clean and Makuwe bundled the ball home in the resultant melee.

The Shabanie celebrations, however, were short-lived as the official had blown for infringement.

“I congratulate Yadah FC for winning this game. We have lost. I am happy we did the best that we can to win the game but it was everything against Shabanie Mine.

“There are some decisions that I cannot comment much about. I am not the referee. Maybe he knows the laws of the game better but I am worried that if the laws are against one team for 45 minutes, I don’t know,” said Chiragwi.

Ironically, Yadah also felt hard done by the referee in their last home match against Nichrut when they were awarded an indirect free-kick instead of a penalty inside the box at a crucial stage of the game.

Teams

Yadah: S. Mafukidze, W. Kalongonda, B. Mapfumo, J. Dzingai, A. Makopa, M. Makopa, M. Musiyakuvi (L. Murape, 32 min), J. Sibanda (C. Sekete, 80th min), L. Mavhunga, R. Matema.

Shabanie Mine: B. Temera, L. Manyande, N. Mpofu, W. Kahuni, A. Maliselo, J. Nyabinde, T. Ajana, T. Makuwe, K. Dhlamini, D. Temwanjira, R. Pakamisa (R. Kawondera, 58th min). The Chronicle