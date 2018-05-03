Chamisa fever grips UK…. MDC-T leader to address rally in Bedford and then Oxford Union

By Staff Reporter

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) leader and MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa is set to export his electric presence on stage to the United Kingdom where he is expected to address a Star Rally in Bedford on Sunday and the prestigious Oxford Union on Monday.

For supporters of the party based in the UK, all roads lead to Pavemham Hall Golf Club, Bedford Road, (Post Code: MK43 7PH) in Bedford.

According to Elliot Pfebve, the EU Representative of the party, the rally starts at 14:00 and will see Chamisa take his message of Transformation, Opportunity and Prosperity (TOP) to the diaspora.

Chamisa is visiting the UK at the invitation of the Oxford Union, the most prestigious student debating organisation in the UK whose membership is primarily drawn from the University of Oxford. The Oxford Union has a history of hosting international figures and celebrities.

The MDC-T leader is expected to deliver a speech on Monday (7th May 2018), in which he will contribute to the debate on the ongoing political transition in Zimbabwe. The event has been advertised to start at 8pm according to the Oxford Union website.

“We are going to take advantage of the invitation to this prestigious speaking platform to have the president articulate his policy direction. It is significant in that it tells that the whole world has been charmed by the Chamisa moment,” his spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka said.

Brendan McGrath, assistant to Oxford Union president Gui Cavalcanti, described Chamisa as “radical and optimistic whose personality and national vision needed to be directed to a global audience”.

“In taking advantage of Zimbabwe’s current transitions… Chamisa has crafted himself into a radically optimistic, charismatic leader to challenge the sedentary pessimism which has prevailed in the country for so long.

“A visit to the Oxford Union would capitalise on this image, directing his personality and national vision to a global audience, one tuned into Zimbabwe and eager to have their opinions shaped. It would be an honour to welcome him,” McGrath said. Nehanda Radio