Mosimane bids farewell to Billiat

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has bade farewell to Zimbabwean international Khama Billiat.The 27-year-old’s contract is set to run out at the end of June.

Billiat joined the Brazilians from Ajax Cape Town back in 2013 and has gone on to enjoy three Absa Premiership triumphs, won two domestic cups, and helped Sundowns to their maiden Caf Champions League title and Super Cup.

Individually, he Billiat had a clean sweep in 2016 when he was voted the Player-of-the-Season, Players’ Player-of-the-Season, and bagged the Midfielder-of-the-Season gong as well.

“It is good for players like Khama to win his last championship with us and give him a good farewell,” said his coach Mosimane.

“Five years with us and he has done exceptionally well for us and we have to accept that he has to move on. It is good, he has contributed and it is the best way for Khama to leave… leaving on a high note,” Mosimane added.

The jury is still out on Billiat’s future as he has been linked with a move abroad and some rumors linking him to some top teams in the Premier Soccer League. – The Citizen