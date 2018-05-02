Kombi crash kills 2, injures 17

By Abigail Mawonde

Two commuter omnibuses were involved in an accident close to the Showgrounds in Harare yesterday, killing two people and injuring 17, police confirmed yesterday.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi, the two commuter omnibuses were heading towards Kuwadzana along Samora Machel Avenue.

“What happened is that the one which was following behind allegedly hit the other resulting in the latter overturning. One person died on the spot. The other one died on admission at the hospital and 17 other passengers were injured,” said Chief Sup Nyathi.

He said police were investigating the matter.

“So far police are still conducting investigations with the view of finding out what actually transpired because information at hand is that people were alleging that one of the drivers was speeding. Others were saying the commuter omnibuses were tussling for passengers. As police, we are appealing to kombi operators to reign in their drivers, to employ drivers who are medically fit to drive public service vehicles and above all, to comply with the road rules and regulations especially with regards to the safety of passengers,” said Chief Sup Nyathi.

Kombi drivers are known for their reckless driving.

The accident comes barely three days after two buses side swiped and killed eight people along the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway.

Police say 31 passengers were injured in the accident that involved an army bus.

Of the eight people who died, five were soldiers. The Herald