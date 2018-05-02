I won’t fall for sex traps: Boss Sakina

Songbird Boss Sakina says she will not fall into the sex trap to make a name on the music scene.

Born Sakina Muzhewe, the 28-year-old Afro pop beauty says despite boasting of good looks, she won’t use her ‘blessing’ to gain mileage in the game but rather work hard till she makes it to the top.

“I have seen how some men in showbiz treat women in music, when I tell them I am a musician; they feel I owe them some sort of “favour” so I can get to the next level.

“I don’t do those kind of favours and I won’t bed men just to get to the top, I believe in hard work and myself and that’s what I am going to stick to.

“Music has never been easy so I will work till I make it.

“Being good looking should not be a ‘curse’ for women in music, it should be appreciated the right way,” said Boss Sakina.

Boss Sakina who just released a five-track singles compilation said she has since opened a record label that will be signing artistes with a bias towards women.

“I just opened a record label with one artiste so far and soon we have a gospel artiste joining us as well.

“To all women in music, I am sending out an invitation, come let’s work if they feel they have gone through what I have gone through too, as women I feel there will be a better understanding between us.

“I am also starting out as a show promoter and have already done a few shows around so it is also a platform to show that talent.”

Her singles compilation carries tracks like Unyengerere, Tidanane, Madiro, Wonder featuring Navigator and Zvandada featuring Makeleli.

Boss Sakina who is also boss at her workplace, Alomike Construction in Chitungwiza, said she preferred to use the name she got from work as her stage name since she is already familiar to it.

“My employees call me Boss Sakina at work, so I just decided to stick to that one

“I was also raised by bosses.”

H-Metro threw several questions to Boss Sakina and below are her response

Q: Is it easy to stay beautiful, what advice do you give ladies that want to be classy like you?

A. It is so easy to stay beautiful, just maintain yourself, if you love something you make sure you make time to maintain it. To all the ladies who want to look classy like me, number one rule is love yourself, ladies kuchembera huda.

If you want to look beautiful like Boss Saki watch what you eat, dress the way you like, never limit yourself you will look beautiful in it because you are confident, drink lots of water, exercise and the last thing is never ever change yourself to please people.

Q: You do music part time, what do you like more your job or music?

A: I can never compare my music and my job because my job is more of a lifestyle. We are a fourth generation to our construction business after our grandfathers and father.

Since I was a little child I was into construction so I live, eat and sleep construction. Music is my entertainment , it’s my own Disney World, a place I enjoy and express myself and bring out my creative side, music is a place I bring out my inner self.

Q: How did you grow as a leader, were you always one or you were taught to be one?

A: I was taught to be a leader I was raised by two powerful business people, my mom vaiita madhoiri vachiendesa ku South Africa and my dad was into construction, he was the third generation from our grandfathers to our construction business.

My mom would leave her shop to us when she went to South Africa when we were young and leaving such a responsibility to me gave me a big lesson on business and leadership.

My dad always preached about one working for him or herself and never to depend on men or someone in life so we had to work hard. I am grateful to my parents for teaching me to be not just a leader but a great one.

Q: Are there any hindrances you encounter with relationships? (Where do men need to change).

A: Relationships, as a Zimbabwean black woman it’s never easy, my career and relationships are two things that clash. Men are not supportive.

Personally I receive a lot of support from my family and look forward to my career growing not because I have support of a man, but because of my family.

Men don’t appreciate women in music, vanoti zvemagitare ndezvenzenza and all sorts of names.

Like now I am having a problem looking for female dancers, but I can’t get them not because Zimbabwean women cannot dance but it’s difficult for them because they have a man who does not tolerate that so anotadza kutoita basa rekutamba.

Women in music should just be supported like women doctors or lawyers. As a woman I pray God blesses me with a man who is supportive, murume anotogona kusarawo nemwana ndaenda kushow.

Q: Are you not intimidating to men as someone who is independent?

A: I would want a man to tell me if they feel intimidated because I am independent. Boss Sakina and Sakina are two different personalities.

When I am Sakina I am a woman. I don’t show men that I am very independent, not that I am shy, I give them the platform to be men. I never want to demoralize a man’s ego because I am independent.

Sakina is a girl who needs a man and ready to be a woman, but when its Boss Sakina it’s the attitude I use when I am in the office, when I am leading.

I don’t think men are intimidated by me, it would be better for them to answer for themselves but personal I don’t think so because I am such a sweetheart.

Q: What can you tell women about being a leader?

A: To other women I would like to say being a leader comes with responsibility but never ever be intimidated by the position of being a leader because automatically women are born leaders.

For men to be leaders it is because of us women, the world tends to be what it is because of how we have led it to be.

Always use the motherly instincts, that’s what I use, people become free to talk and discuss which will enable women to work with men with no problems.

Q. Your ultimate ambition, where do you see yourself in 10 years time?

A. My ambition is to change people’s lives through music, encourage the victimized especially women and I would also like to speak to women through music.

10 years from now Boss Saki vakufanirwa vakuimbwa netucheche, vakuhwinha ma awards, vakuziikanwa pasi rese, vakusimudzirawo ma artistes nekutendwawo nemamwe artistes for their upliftment .

Not that I am rich but the few things I have I was taught to share and that’s why I opened up a record label so I can help other artistes.

• MUSICAL JOURNEY

Boss Sakina says she started music 10 years ago when she recorded her fist single entitled Usacheme.

The song was written by her mother who she also described as her pillar of strength.

“My mother and family have always been there for me to support me. At times I felt like giving up but they have kept pushing me to carry on and I want to thank for that,” she said. H Metro