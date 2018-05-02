FC Platinum scrap past Rhinos

By Mukudzei Chingwere

FC Platinum . . . . . . . (0) (1)

Black Rhinos . . . . . . (0)

Defending champions FC Platinum scrapped a narrow victory over a battling Black Rhinos in a tightly-contested Castle Lager Premiership match at Mandava yesterday.

Offensive midfielder Never Tigere’s strike was enough to give the miners full points.

The result was made even sweeter given fierce rivals and fellow platinum miners Ngezi Platinum, failed to collect maximum points on the road in Kariba.

The result leaves the champions just a point behind the Mhondoro miners, while Rhinos remain on nine points from as many matches.

But yesterday the army side have themselves to blame as they gave a good account, but missed a glut of chances.

In the opening stanza, only Edwin Madhananga, had a powerful shot at goal for the hosts that didn’t reap the rewards while the visitors appeared to have good control of the game.

After the breather Rhinos captain Lot Chiwunga pushed the ball into the path of Wellington Taderera, but the later fired his effort over the bar.

Just 10 minutes into the second half, Jameson Mukombwe’s shot from a free-kick hit the woodwork and Tigere was on hand to give the miners the lead from close range, firing his effort on the roof of the net.

After conceding, the visitors refused to be cowed into submission and kept on probing, but they could not get the breakthrough.

FC Platinum assistant coach, Lizwe Sweswe, who faced the media after the match, conceded they were made to work for maximum points.

“To be honest, it was a very difficult game and some moment of brilliance carried the day for us,” he said.

“We played two games in three days and the other match was an away game in Mutare and I think it was something to do with the issue of fatigue.

“But the good thing is that we managed to get maximum points and we are happy we have collected all the points.”

Black Rhinos coach, Herbert Maruwa, was happy with the performance of his charges, but said their impotence in front of goal was worrying.

“Our strategy was to contain them in the first half and we managed to do that, but it was unfortunate we conceded 10 minutes into the second half, we tried coming back into the game, but it was not to be.

“Like soldiers, the guys showed a good fighting spirit and I am proud of the boys and now we have to work on converting the chances we get,” said Maruwa.

Teams:

FC Platinum: F Tizayi, J Mukombwe, G Bello, K Moyo, E Moyo, W Mhango, N Tigere, F Madhananga, R Kutsanzira, A Eonde (M Dube 88th min), A Sadiki (G Mbweti 75th min)

Black Rhinos: A Rayners, M Mekiwa, F Banda, B Homora, S Jimu, D Mudadi, A Gahadzikwa, M Mambare (M Chigora 70th minute), E Chigui, W Taderera (T Sibanda 87th min), L Chiunga

