Cheeky tenant ‘steals’ landlord’s car

By Liberty Dube Mutare

Police in Mutare are looking for a tenant who disappeared with his landlord’s vehicle – a Toyota Ipsum – last week. Norman Mateu is said to have washed the Toyota Ipsum (registration numbers ADK 9537) before he lied to the landlord’s children that he was taking it to their father’s workplace.

The incident happened in Zimta Park, Chikanga.

“We are appealing to members of the public with information leading to Mateu’s arrest to contact nearest police station. We will leave no stone unturned to arrest him,” said deputy Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda.

He narrated how the landlord had gone to town and left his car at home.

Assistant Inspector Chananda said Mateu started cleaning the vehicle.

The landlord’s daughter asked Mateu why he was washing the car but he lied.

Mateu reversed the vehicle and the landlord’s daughter jumped in.

He drove off with her.

She again queried why he was driving the car but Mateu said he had been instructed by her father to drive the car.

“It is, however, not clear how and when the daughter was dumped. He drove off along Magamba Road in Zimta Park heading towards Mutare city centre,” added Ass Insp Chananda. The Herald