Bosso bounce back

By Innocent Kurira

Highlanders . . . . . . . (0) 1

Mutare City . . . . . . . . . . 0

Highlanders chalked up a narrow victory over visiting Mutare City in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Barbourfields yesterday, with Newman Sianchali’s goal making all the difference.

Sianchali’s powerfully struck shot in the 77th minute provided some relief for the home fans, some of whom had resigned themselves to a share of the spoils, following numerous missed chances throughout the match.

He could have grabbed a hat-trick yesterday with Bosso so dominant they could have easily scored up to half-a-dozen goals in the first half.

Bosso had Mutare City at their mercy in the opening half, but their possession and breakdown of the visitors’ defence counted for nothing.

Highlanders’ first chance was created by Sianchali in the seventh minute when he waltzed past defender Joseph Chitawira to tee up Gabriel Nyoni, whose effort from inside the box was punched by goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube into the path of Godfrey Makaruse, who skied his shot over the bar.

Mutare City almost shot into the lead just after the break, but veteran striker Evans Chikwaikwai’s low shot from inside the box was punched out for a corner by goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

Bosso paraded a new look outfit largely owing to injuries and suspensions to some of their regular players.

The hosts missed the services of key midfielders Nigel Makumbe and Adrian Silla as well as defender Peter Muduhwa through suspension.

Andrew Mbemba was handed his league debut to partner Charlton Siamalonga in central defence and hardly put a foot wrong the entire game.

“We controlled the game for the large parts and managed to play the ball through the right channels,” said Bosso coach Madinda Ndlovu.

“It is unfortunate we did not manage to get an early goal.

“Had we used all our chances today, we could have scored a number of goals.

“However, given we were coming from a defeat, the boys were a bit shaky hence we were not clinical.”

Mutare City boss Joseph Takaringofa was pleased with his side’s performance despite the loss.

“It was a very good game. I am happy with the way the boys played. Sometimes you have to look at the calibre of the team that we lost to.

“Highlanders are a good side and so we are not that worried.

“When it comes to the issue of being relegation candidates, as a coach I am not worried about that. I am just proud of the way the boys are playing despite the results not coming our way,” Takaringofa said.

Teams

Highlanders: A.Sibanda, C Siamalonga, H Moyo, M Phiri, B Banda, N Sianchali, R Lunga ( B Jaravaza 82nd min), B Musaka, G Makaruse (O Zibande 65th min), Andrew Mbemba, G Nyoni

Mutare City: T.Dube, P.Gumbo, J.Chitawira, K.Bingala (B.Chinoyi 86th min), L.Mangayira, J.Takunda, T.Kabanda (B.Vheremu 53rd min), D. Mangesi, K. Njovo, T. Sadiki, E. Chikwaikwai (W.Pakamisa 75th min) The Herald