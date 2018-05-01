Wife demands 40 % hubby’s retirement package

By Nyaradzo Bakari

A former Delta Beverages employee has been dragged to court by his wife who is demanding 40 percent of his retirement package and pension as spousal maintenance.

Bulawayo magistrate Ms Sthembiso Ncube heard that Siso Sibanda was in arrears for the maintenance of his wife, Mrs Tedy Gareth Sibanda.

The amount Sibanda owed could not be established as the two seemed to disagree on the figure but the court heard that he was ordered to pay $90 as maintenance to Mrs Sibanda.

The magistrate postponed the matter to tomorrow and advised the couple to bring bank statements as proof of payment so that Sibanda’s arrears could be calculated.

Mrs Sibanda said she wanted 40 percent of Sibanda’s pension and retirement package as he had abandoned her since 2014 when they separated.

“He moved out of our matrimonial house in 2014 and left me to shoulder all expenses. So I want to have a share of his retirement package and pension,” she said.

Sibanda said he was failing to pay maintenance because he had huge debts that were incurred by Mrs Sibanda under his name.

“My reason for defaulting maintenance is that I owe Telone $4 200 in telephone bills and she is the one using the telephone at our house.

“I have a debt of $93 at Zesa for the electricity she uses and $140 at the city council for rates for the same house she lives in. I am asking that she returns the car she took from me so that I can sell it and clear debts,” he said.

Sibanda suggested that Mrs Sibanda rents out two rooms and channel the tenants’ rentals towards her upkeep. The Chronicle