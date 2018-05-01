Nyagura granted passport

University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor, Professor Levi Nyagura, was yesterday temporarily granted access to his passport when he approached Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande.

Prof Nyagura, through his counsel, made the application stating that he had been invited to attend a joint universities conference in Maputo, Mozambique from May 13 to 15.

Magistrate Mazhande granted the application and made it clear that the passport should be returned on May 18.

The State, led by Hilda Gadzikwa, also remanded the matter to June 11 where they will also furnish Prof Nyagura with his trial date.

Prof Nyagura is facing abuse of office charges after he awarded a Doctor of Philosophy Degree to former First Lady Grace Mugabe without following correct procedures. H-Metro