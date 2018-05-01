Nyagura fights for his freedom. . . likewise Chidhakwa, Gudyanga

By Tendai Rupapa

University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura, who is accused of illegally awarding former First Lady Grace Mugabe a PhD, yesterday notified the court of his intention to apply for refusal of further remand on the next court date.

Nyagura appeared before Ms Tilda Mazhande and successfully applied to have his passport temporarily released on the basis that he wanted to travel on bus- iness.

The matter was then remanded to June 11.

Nyagura gave notice to apply for refusal of further remand on that date.

Last month, Nyagura made an application challenging his placement on remand, arguing that there was no reasonable suspicion warranting the action.

The application was dis- missed.

The magistrate ruled that he had a case to answer and must remain on remand pending trial.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Mines and Mining Development Walter Chidhakwa and former permanent secretary in his ministry Professor Francis Gudyanga yesterday appeared before the same magistrate for routine remand.

They were appearing on separate records, but the State yesterday applied to have the records merged for purposes of trial.

Chidhakwa reportedly appointed Gudyanga as a lone board member at the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ).

The court heard that Chidhakwa was aware that the MMCZ Act required a minimum of six board members and a maximum of 10.

They were remanded to June 11.

Chidhakwa and Gudyanga notified the court of their intentions to apply for refusal of further remand on the next remand date.

Prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa is alleging that in December 2013, Chidhakwa corruptly dissolved the MMCZ board.

He allegedly showed favour and appointed Prof Gudyanga to act as the sole MMCZ board member until 2016.

The court heard that MMCZ Act Chapter 21:04 says a board must comprise a minimum of six members and maximum of 10. It is alleged that Gudyanga was a lone board member and claimed $28 910 as board sitting fees when no board existed. The Herald